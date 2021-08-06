Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.39.

EXPE traded down $13.00 on Friday, reaching $148.69. 252,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,560. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

