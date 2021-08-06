F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

