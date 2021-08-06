Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $363.14. The stock had a trading volume of 515,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

