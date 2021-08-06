Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

