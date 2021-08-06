Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

FSLY stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 224,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,789,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

