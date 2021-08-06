Feellike Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,307.63 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00125288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00157635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.92 or 0.99509065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.54 or 0.00807057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

