Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.12.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 94,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

