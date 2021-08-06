Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.12.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

