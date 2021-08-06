Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 29,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 27,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

FLMMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

