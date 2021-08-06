Financial Analysis: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) vs. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 5 4 1 2.45

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $48.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -26.53% -71.79% -5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 3.72 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -7.18

Kona Grill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

