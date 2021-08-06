Financial Analysis: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) vs. Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Molson Coors Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Beverage -4.63% 5.97% 2.80%

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mendocino Brewing and Molson Coors Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Molson Coors Beverage 2 3 3 0 2.13

Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus target price of $56.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Molson Coors Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Beverage $11.72 billion 0.91 -$949.00 million $3.92 12.53

Mendocino Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molson Coors Beverage.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Mendocino Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

