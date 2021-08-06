Financial Review: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Micron Solutions and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.47 $1.15 million N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.22 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80%

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Star Equity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

