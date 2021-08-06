FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Down to $20.09

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $18.19. FireEye shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 67,312 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Get FireEye alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,081 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,063 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,653 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.