First Community Bankshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $539.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

