First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,335 ($30.51). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($29.85), with a volume of 12,731 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,173.85. The company has a market capitalization of £650.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

