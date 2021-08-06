First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

