First Interstate Bank Buys Shares of 13,429 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.22. 564,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

