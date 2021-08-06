First Interstate Bank Invests $256,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.25. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

