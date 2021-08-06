First Interstate Bank Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $230,334,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,083.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,039,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 951,302 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,220. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

