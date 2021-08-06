First Interstate Bank Purchases Shares of 2,672 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.10. 35,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

