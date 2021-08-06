First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,954. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.