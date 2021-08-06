First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.80. 92,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

