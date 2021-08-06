First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.21.

FRC opened at $199.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.65. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

