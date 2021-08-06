FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 63,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,361. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.