Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

