Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.19. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

