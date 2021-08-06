Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.35. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.