Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FVRR stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

