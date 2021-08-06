FLETA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $1.58 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.16 or 0.00881869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00097036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042788 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

