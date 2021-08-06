Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.82. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 66,579 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

