FLIP (FLP) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. FLIP has a market cap of $204,209.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00898776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00097701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042658 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

