Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $70,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

