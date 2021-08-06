Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FND. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

FND opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

