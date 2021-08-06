Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $135.00 at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.74.

Shares of FND stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

