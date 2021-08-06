Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 961,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,298. The company has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

