Fluidra’s (FLUIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLUIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLUIF opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

