Fluity Price Tops $0.0582 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $233.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00114261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00147482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.64 or 1.00125673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.07 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,930,776 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

