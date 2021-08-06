FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

FMC opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

