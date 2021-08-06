Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 370,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 384.11 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

