Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce sales of $32.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.41 billion and the lowest is $30.89 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $34.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $126.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 40.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,363,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,444 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 246.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $13.71 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

