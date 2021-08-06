Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.91

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.91 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 104.40 ($1.36). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 165,039 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a current ratio of 193.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £632.06 million and a P/E ratio of -87.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.91.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.