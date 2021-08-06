Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

