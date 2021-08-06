FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.

FORM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,014. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

