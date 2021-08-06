FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.
FORM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,014. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
