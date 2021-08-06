Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FOXA stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

