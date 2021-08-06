FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

