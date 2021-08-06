Frank J. Williams Sells 3,502 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00.

NYSE:EVH opened at $23.88 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.