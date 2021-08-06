Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.67. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.

The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Frank’s International by 228.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 628,332 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Frank’s International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

