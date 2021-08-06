Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.67. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.
The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.
About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)
Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.