Frax Market Capitalization Reaches $260.66 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $260.66 million and $6.10 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00155291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.91 or 1.00196735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.75 or 0.00804859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 260,025,055 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

