frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of frontdoor in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

FTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

FTDR opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

