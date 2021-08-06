Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €33.95 ($39.94). 6,311 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.57. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

